Thailand records 2,004 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,545,043 – 4,489,651 of whom have recovered, 24,557 are still in hospitals and 30,835 have died.

Separately, another 11,202 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 23,422 their second shot and 84,462 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 140,412,634.