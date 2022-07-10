Thailand records 2,004 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Sunday

Death toll increased by 22, while 2,159 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 2,321,608.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,545,043 – 4,489,651 of whom have recovered, 24,557 are still in hospitals and 30,835 have died.
Separately, another 11,202 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 23,422 their second shot and 84,462 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 140,412,634.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 560.33 million on Sunday, 533.24 million of whom have recovered, 20.70 million are active cases (37,831 in severe condition) and 6.37 million have died.
Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 90.31 million, followed by India with 43.62 million, Brazil with 32.87 million, France with 32.11 million and Germany with 29.02 million.
Published : July 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
