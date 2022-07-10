Heavy rains, flash floods forecast for most of Thailand this week

“People should be prepared for severe conditions that may cause flash floods and break riverbanks. They should also exercise caution during thundershowers,” the department said.

It also warned that strong winds will create waves as high as 4 metres in the upper Andaman Sea and even higher during thundershowers. It forecast 3-metre-high waves in the lower Andaman and above 2-metre-high waves in the upper Gulf.

“Ships should proceed with caution and beware of thundershowers. Small boats in the Andaman Sea should stay anchored from July 10 to 14,” the weather report said.