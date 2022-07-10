Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

Heavy rains, flash floods forecast for most of Thailand this week

Most of Thailand will be hit by heavy rain and strong winds until Thursday, the Thai Meteorological Department warned on Sunday.

It explained that a strong southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, as well as a monsoon trough over the South China Sea, will bring isolated heavy to very heavy rains in almost all parts of the country.

“People should be prepared for severe conditions that may cause flash floods and break riverbanks. They should also exercise caution during thundershowers,” the department said.

It also warned that strong winds will create waves as high as 4 metres in the upper Andaman Sea and even higher during thundershowers. It forecast 3-metre-high waves in the lower Andaman and above 2-metre-high waves in the upper Gulf.

“Ships should proceed with caution and beware of thundershowers. Small boats in the Andaman Sea should stay anchored from July 10 to 14,” the weather report said.

People are advised to closely follow the weather report on http://www.tmd.go.th or call the 1182 hotline or (02) 399 4012-13.

Governor urges Bangkokians to reassure tourists by wearing face masks

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Motorists can now see driving licence suspended under points system

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Netizens mourn doctor who drowned in bid to save UK tourist on Phuket

Published : Jul 16, 2022

‘Non-stinky’ durian strain from Korat a big hit with connoisseurs

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Narathiwat cop gunned down in suspected revenge killing

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Published : July 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Manchester United agree deal to sign Martinez from Ajax -report

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Lewandowski to sign for Barcelona - media reports

Published : Jul 16, 2022

ESG: Inspiration, aspiration or perspiration?

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Manchester Utd unveil new away kit for 2022-23 season

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.