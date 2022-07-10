Transport agencies told to be ready for Bangkok exodus next week

The public holidays in July include Asalha Bucha Day (July 13), the start of Buddhist Lent (July 14) and His Majesty the King’s birthday on July 28. The government has tagged an extra day – July 15 and July 29 – to the public holidays to allow for long weekends in a bid to stimulate domestic tourism.
Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Transport Ministry and other agencies to ensure people’s safety as many will be travelling to other provinces or returning home during the holidays.
He also said that toll fees will be waived on July 13-14 and July 28 on three expressways, namely Si Rat, Udon Ratthaya and Chalerm Maha Nakhon. Parking in Suvarnabhumi Airport’s Zone C will also be free from July 12 to 18 and from July 27 to August 1.
The Department of Highways will open Highway No 6 in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sikhiu and Kham Thale Sor districts from July 13 to 17 and again from July 28 to 31 in a bid to ease travel and prevent congestion on Highway No 2 (Mittraphap Road), he said.
"The PM has also urged people to be careful and strictly follow traffic signs and officials’ recommendations, so they can travel and spend time safely with their families during the upcoming holidays,” he said.
Published : July 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 16, 2022
Published : Jul 16, 2022
Published : Jul 16, 2022
Published : Jul 16, 2022