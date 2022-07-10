Transport agencies told to be ready for Bangkok exodus next week

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Transport Ministry and other agencies to ensure people’s safety as many will be travelling to other provinces or returning home during the holidays.

He also said that toll fees will be waived on July 13-14 and July 28 on three expressways, namely Si Rat, Udon Ratthaya and Chalerm Maha Nakhon. Parking in Suvarnabhumi Airport’s Zone C will also be free from July 12 to 18 and from July 27 to August 1.

The Department of Highways will open Highway No 6 in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sikhiu and Kham Thale Sor districts from July 13 to 17 and again from July 28 to 31 in a bid to ease travel and prevent congestion on Highway No 2 (Mittraphap Road), he said.