Most Thais barely scraping by, poll finds

The survey was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) by interviewing 1,312 respondents by phone from July 6 to 8.
The respondents were at least 18 years old and came from different educational backgrounds, careers and different parts of the country.
According to the survey, 60.06 per cent of respondents said their monthly income was lower than their expenses, while 32.62 per cent said their income just about covered their expenses. The poll found that only 7.32 per cent earned more than they spent.
Also, 47.10 per cent of the respondents said their income had dropped, 46.72 per cent said their income has remained unchanged and 6.18 per cent said they earned more.
The poll found that the following bills had the biggest impact on respondents:
• Petrol: 32.73%
• Daily necessities: 25.79%
• Electricity: 13.47%
• Cooking gas: 6.1%
• Car payments: 3.36%
• House mortgage: 2.79%
• Tap water: 3.18%
• Study materials or equipment for children: 2.32%
• Home rent: 1.79%
• Public transport: 1.5%
• Other expenses: 3.05%
• No effect: 1.56%
• Don’t know, not interested: 0.04%
The pollsters placed the margin of error at 97 per cent.
Published : July 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
