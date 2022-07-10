Most Thais barely scraping by, poll finds

The respondents were at least 18 years old and came from different educational backgrounds, careers and different parts of the country.

According to the survey, 60.06 per cent of respondents said their monthly income was lower than their expenses, while 32.62 per cent said their income just about covered their expenses. The poll found that only 7.32 per cent earned more than they spent.

Also, 47.10 per cent of the respondents said their income had dropped, 46.72 per cent said their income has remained unchanged and 6.18 per cent said they earned more.