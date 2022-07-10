Thai tourism sector booming again after Test & Go, Thailand Pass lifted

“The number of arrivals rose sharply from 542,410 in May to 709,967 in June after Test & Go was scrapped from May 1,” he said.

Meanwhile, the first six days of this month saw 191,712 visitors after Thailand Pass was scrapped on July 1.

Thanakorn added that 67.8 million people had taken domestic trips between January 1 and July 6, while the top five destinations were Bangkok, Chonburi, Kanchanaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi.

He added that domestic tourists generated 305 billion baht over the period and foreign tourists brought 125 billion baht to the country.

“Thailand generated close to 430 billion baht in tourism revenue in the first half, which is a good sign for the economy and tourism industry,” he said.