Sun, July 17, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

A draft bill that aims to curb a repeat of violent and sexual crimes will enter the second and third readings in the Senate on Monday.

The bill was proposed by the Justice Ministry earlier this year in a bid to curtail repeat offenders, especially those involved in cases of sexual attack and violence.

As per the Department of Corrections, 34.6 per cent of former convicts repeated their offences between 2018 and 2021.

“We believe the bill will pass the Senate readings, and this will result in a major reform in the justice system,” said Senator Khamnoon Sitthisamarn, who acts as spokesman of a committee scrutinising the bill.

He said once passed, the bill will cover both convicts behind bars as well as those who have been released for no more than 10 years.

Under the bill, those convicted of sexual offences or violence will be subject to surveillance after being released. They may also be subjected to anti-libidinal medication or voluntary chemical castration.

“The committee has studied this bill thoroughly, with a special focus on maintaining a balance between safety and human rights,” he added.

