Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

“We believe the bill will pass the Senate readings, and this will result in a major reform in the justice system,” said Senator Khamnoon Sitthisamarn, who acts as spokesman of a committee scrutinising the bill.

He said once passed, the bill will cover both convicts behind bars as well as those who have been released for no more than 10 years.

Under the bill, those convicted of sexual offences or violence will be subject to surveillance after being released. They may also be subjected to anti-libidinal medication or voluntary chemical castration.