Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Hua Mark police on Sunday urged motorists to avoid roads around Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Monday and Tuesday.

The stadium is the venue for the pre-season clash between Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United, set to kick off at 8pm on Tuesday.

Police said motorists should avoid Ramkamhaeng Road, Lang Ram Road and Hua Mark Road from 10am to midnight on both Monday and Tuesday. They added that drivers could avoid stadium traffic by using the bypass that links to Rama IX Road and the Srinagarindra-Rom Klao Road.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are due to hold public training sessions at the stadium on Monday ahead of their sold-out showdown on Tuesday, which will also feature a pre-match concert by K-pop star Jackson Wang of GOT7.

Training sessions from 10am on Monday and on matchday are expected to attract crowds of around 50,000 spectators.

