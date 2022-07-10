Sun, July 17, 2022

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met for talks with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday and hinted Thailand could expect to be upgraded in this year’s US human trafficking report.

Prayut told Blinken that Thailand had made the issue a national priority and achieved progress in combating human trafficking, according to a government spokesman.

Blinken acknowledged the Thai government’s determination to eradicate trafficking and forced labour, the spokesman added.

Thailand was demoted to the report’s Tier 2 Watchlist last year, a status which brings the risk of trade sanctions.

Prayut also extended an invitation to President Joe Biden to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Conference (Apec) forum in Bangkok in November.

He also pledged Thai efforts to ensure the handover of Apec chairmanship to the US at year-end goes smoothly.

Meanwhile, the PM welcomed the memorandum of understanding cementing closer ties between the two countries signed by Blinken and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

Blinken underlined Thailand’s status as a key strategic ally of the US and hailed the 190th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, which falls next year.

During the meeting, the two sides also pledged to tighten economic cooperation.

The Thai prime minister said that trade between the two countries continued to expand even during the Covid-19 crisis.

In addition, the two sides vowed to bolster investments in industries where they share the same goals, especially in Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy.

Blinken said the US would cooperate with technology transfer in a bid to help Thailand achieve its climate goals.

The two sides also pledged regional cooperation in the new US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which Thailand has joined along with 13 other countries.

On the crisis in Myanmar, Prayut told Blinken that Thailand is monitoring the situation closely and providing humanitarian assistance via bilateral ties, Asean and also international organisations.

Sunday’s meeting was Blinken’s last official appointment of his Bangkok visit.

