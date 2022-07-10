Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

He also pledged Thai efforts to ensure the handover of Apec chairmanship to the US at year-end goes smoothly.

Meanwhile, the PM welcomed the memorandum of understanding cementing closer ties between the two countries signed by Blinken and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

Blinken underlined Thailand’s status as a key strategic ally of the US and hailed the 190th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, which falls next year.

During the meeting, the two sides also pledged to tighten economic cooperation.

The Thai prime minister said that trade between the two countries continued to expand even during the Covid-19 crisis.

In addition, the two sides vowed to bolster investments in industries where they share the same goals, especially in Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy.

Blinken said the US would cooperate with technology transfer in a bid to help Thailand achieve its climate goals.

The two sides also pledged regional cooperation in the new US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which Thailand has joined along with 13 other countries.

On the crisis in Myanmar, Prayut told Blinken that Thailand is monitoring the situation closely and providing humanitarian assistance via bilateral ties, Asean and also international organisations.

Sunday’s meeting was Blinken’s last official appointment of his Bangkok visit.