Thailand flies flags at half-mast in mourning for Shinzo Abe

Abe, 67, was assassinated while delivering a campaign speech in the Japanese city of Nara on July 8. Police arrested the shooter, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, on the spot.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday issued an order to all state agencies and enterprises nationwide to fly the flag at half-mast all day to mourn the loss.

Abe served two terms becoming Japan’s longest-serving premier from December 2012 before stepping down in 2020 due to ill health. Abe also made history by becoming the youngest Japanese PM at age 52 during this first term from September 2006 to September 2007.

Abe was one of Japan’s most prominent prime ministers on the international stage and was known especially for his signature “Abenomics”, which featured a bold monetary policy, flexible fiscal measures and strong growth strategy.