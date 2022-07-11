Driver escapes as car suddenly drowns in Nakhon Ratchasima tunnel

“Residents rushed to help the driver at the scene, though some took the opportunity to catch fish,” the “Tee Nee Bua Yai” (Here’s Bua Yai) Facebook page announced later on Sunday.
The page said the tunnel was frequently inundated as the smart pumps in the area do not operate properly, forcing motorists to wait until the water recedes or use other routes.
The page also claimed that the State Railway of Thailand has been informed of this issue, but nothing has been done yet.
The Thai Meteorological Department had earlier forecast heavy to very heavy rains in almost all parts of the country.
“People should be prepared for severe conditions that may cause flash floods and break riverbanks. They should also exercise caution during thundershowers,” the department had said.
Published : July 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
