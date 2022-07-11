Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

Driver escapes as car suddenly drowns in Nakhon Ratchasima tunnel

A driver managed to escape just in time as his car was suddenly hit by a gush of water as he was driving through a tunnel in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Bua Yai district at around 3am on Sunday. The tunnel is near the Chira Junction-Khon Kaen double-track railway.

“Residents rushed to help the driver at the scene, though some took the opportunity to catch fish,” the “Tee Nee Bua Yai” (Here’s Bua Yai) Facebook page announced later on Sunday.

Driver escapes as car suddenly drowns in Nakhon Ratchasima tunnel

The page said the tunnel was frequently inundated as the smart pumps in the area do not operate properly, forcing motorists to wait until the water recedes or use other routes.

Driver escapes as car suddenly drowns in Nakhon Ratchasima tunnel

The page also claimed that the State Railway of Thailand has been informed of this issue, but nothing has been done yet.

Driver escapes as car suddenly drowns in Nakhon Ratchasima tunnel

The Thai Meteorological Department had earlier forecast heavy to very heavy rains in almost all parts of the country.

“People should be prepared for severe conditions that may cause flash floods and break riverbanks. They should also exercise caution during thundershowers,” the department had said.

Governor urges Bangkokians to reassure tourists by wearing face masks

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Motorists can now see driving licence suspended under points system

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Netizens mourn doctor who drowned in bid to save UK tourist on Phuket

Published : Jul 16, 2022

‘Non-stinky’ durian strain from Korat a big hit with connoisseurs

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Narathiwat cop gunned down in suspected revenge killing

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Published : July 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Manchester United agree deal to sign Martinez from Ajax -report

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Lewandowski to sign for Barcelona - media reports

Published : Jul 16, 2022

ESG: Inspiration, aspiration or perspiration?

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Manchester Utd unveil new away kit for 2022-23 season

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.