Anutin warns hospitals against selling Covid drugs procured from ministry

Anutin said the distribution by the ministry was aimed at enabling Covid-19 patients to access treatment in line with their rights.

He stressed that both Favipiravir and Molnupiravir are sufficient for Covid-19 patients and the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation can produce these drugs on its own.

He also confirmed that all Covid-19 antiviral drugs procured by the government can treat the disease effectively and safely.

"Currently, the usage of drugs is in line with the emergency decree, so the Department of Health Service Support will inspect hospitals that sell the drugs," he said.

He added that there is no clear evidence about sales of Covid-19 antiviral drugs so far.