Pheu Thai names 21 Bangkok candidates for general election

Cholnan said the party decided to announce the 21 names now so that they could work closely with their constituents to make preparations for the general election next year. The current House of Representatives is due to complete its four-year term in March.

Cholnan said the party would wait to see how the Election Commission redraws the remaining constituencies before it announces the remaining 12 candidates for Bangkok.

He added that the party would gradually announce its choice of candidates for the Northeast, Central, East and South within two or three months.

Wicharn Minchainan, Pheu Thai’s chairman for Bangkok, said the party has been taking care of Bangkokians during the Covid-19 pandemic and it showed in the strong support from the people for the party in the Bangkok Council elections on May 22.