Pheu Thai names 21 Bangkok candidates for general election

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew and party executives held a press conference to announce the names of 21 out of 33 tentative party candidates for Bangkok’s House seats.
Cholnan said the party decided to announce the 21 names now so that they could work closely with their constituents to make preparations for the general election next year. The current House of Representatives is due to complete its four-year term in March.
Cholnan said the party would wait to see how the Election Commission redraws the remaining constituencies before it announces the remaining 12 candidates for Bangkok.
He added that the party would gradually announce its choice of candidates for the Northeast, Central, East and South within two or three months.
Wicharn Minchainan, Pheu Thai’s chairman for Bangkok, said the party has been taking care of Bangkokians during the Covid-19 pandemic and it showed in the strong support from the people for the party in the Bangkok Council elections on May 22.
Pheu Thai swept 20 out of 50 Bangkok Council seats, while Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who ran as an independent and won the gubernatorial race with a record mandate, used to be the party’s prime minister candidate.
“Pheu Thai won the people’s trust and won most number of seats on the Bangkok Council,” Wicharn said.
Puangphet Choonla-iad, Pheu Thai director of the Bangkok Council election, said the party’s Bangkok MPs and councillors would join hands to take care of Bangkokians.
She said the party would be ready to contest the elections no matter how the powers-that-be tried to modify the rules to their advantage.
“We are announcing the names of the candidates today [Monday] to show that we are ready for the election,” Puangphet said.
The 21 tentative candidates are:
- Plus Sirikulpisut, Samphanthawong district
- Chuthaporn Ketrathorn, Bang Rak district
- Nualla-ong Srichumphol, Watana district
- Pradermchai Boonchuaylua, Huay Kwang district
- Kattiya Sawasdipol, Chatuchak district
- Pachara Thammon, Ratchathewi district
- Rattapong Rahong, Bang Sue district
- Surachart Thienthong, Lak Si district
- Suthanapoj Kijthanapithak, Don Muang district
- Anusorn Punthong, Bang Khen district
- Pongsakorn Rattanaruangwattana, Bang Kapi district
- Polpoom Wipatpoomprathet, Khan Na Yao district
- Wicharn Minchainan, Minburi district
- Jirayu Huangsup, Klong Samwa district
- Pairoj Issaraseripong, Nong Chok district
- Theerarat Samrejvanich, Lat Krabang district
- Kaweewong Yuwichit, Bang Na district
- Sinlapawit Noisommitr, Klong San district
- Saransun Weerakunsunthon, Chom Thong district
- Wan Yubamrung, Nong Khem district
- Supaporn Kongwutpanya, Phasi Charoen district
Published : July 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
