Masks, booster shots still best protection as new subvariants spread

“The BA.4/5 subvariants have started overtaking the Omicron BA.1/2 subvariants, but not too quickly,” he said.

He said 164 patients infected with BA.4/5 subvariants in Bangkok have shown mild symptoms, while 10 patients have developed severe symptoms.

In the provinces, 309 patients infected by the BA.4/5 subvariants have developed mild symptoms, while 45 are suffering severe symptoms.

“Initially we found that most patients infected with BA.4/5 subvariants developed severe symptoms, but there is not enough information,” he said.