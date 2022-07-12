Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

Govt extends ‘Tour Tiew Thai’ co-payment travel subsidy to Oct 31

The “Tour Tiew Thai” travel subsidy has been extended and packages can be booked until October 31 for travel before the end of December.

The co-payment scheme sees the government covering up to 40 per cent of the cost capped at 5,000 baht per trip. The subsidy, which aims to boost domestic tourism, will cover 200,000 people.

The subsidy is only applicable to Thai nationals above age 18, and they can register via www.ทัวร์เที่ยวไทย.ไทย. Packages must be purchased from selected agencies and should be for at least two nights.

Benefits under the Tour Tiew Thai campaign cannot be used in conjunction with the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) campaign.

As of press time, 65,545 rights had been snapped up, leaving 134,455 up for grabs.

Tour Tiew Thai was originally set to run from February to May but was extended to October 31 due to an underwhelming response.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand reported that as of May 31, 63,506 people had used their Tour Tiew Thai benefits, with travel packages from 375 operators sold.

The campaign has generated 728.16 million baht in revenue, with 445.31 million baht being spent by travellers and 282.85 million baht provided in subsidies by the government.

Published : July 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailand
