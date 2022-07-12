Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

Excise tax cut on diesel extended for two months

Excise tax on diesel fuel will be reduced by 5 baht per litre for another two months — from July 21 to September 20 — in a bid to help alleviate the financial burden on people.

A news source said on Tuesday that a Cabinet meeting has approved the proposal by the Energy Ministry. The move will cost the government 2 billion baht in reduced revenue, but will keep the diesel price at the current level of around 35 baht per litre.

In February, the government had decided to cut excise tax by 3 baht per litre, down from 5.99 baht, from February 18 to May 20. On May 21, the cut was increased to 5 baht per litre to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices and remains effective until July 20.

As of July 10, the Oil Fuel Fund which provides subsidy for diesel is 110.91 billion baht in deficit, the highest ever. Of the total, 72.53 billion baht is from the oil account and 38.38 billion baht is from the liquefied petroleum gas account. The fund has around 3.5 billion baht of cashflow.

Governor urges Bangkokians to reassure tourists by wearing face masks

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Motorists can now see driving licence suspended under points system

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Netizens mourn doctor who drowned in bid to save UK tourist on Phuket

Published : Jul 16, 2022

‘Non-stinky’ durian strain from Korat a big hit with connoisseurs

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Narathiwat cop gunned down in suspected revenge killing

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Published : July 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Manchester United agree deal to sign Martinez from Ajax -report

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Lewandowski to sign for Barcelona - media reports

Published : Jul 16, 2022

ESG: Inspiration, aspiration or perspiration?

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Manchester Utd unveil new away kit for 2022-23 season

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.