Thai Air Force explains response to intrusion by Myanmar fighter jet

Porakorn said brief airspace intrusions can happen accidentally where borders stick out and connect like jigsaw pieces.

He added that the RTAF detects any violation of Thai airspace via radar before ground troops are alerted to verify it.

On June 30, the Myanmar fighter jet flew into Thai territory for just over one minute as it made a turn, Porakorn said.

The RTAF then detected a helicopter flying towards the border, so it dispatched two fully armed F-16 fighter jets to warn Myanmar aircraft not to violate Thai airspace.

He added the RTAF has fighter jets on alert to defend airspace throughout the country.

Some viewers of the clip commented that criticism would have been less harsh if the RTAF had issued the clip earlier.