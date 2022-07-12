Sun, July 17, 2022

Parliament President Chuan rushed to hospital again with fever

Parliament President and House speaker Chuan Leekpai was rushed to Ramathibodi Hospital on Tuesday morning with a fever.

His relatives were still awaiting Covid-19 test results from the hospital.

Chuan, 83, cancelled all his appointments on Tuesday as he underwent hospital checks on his condition.

He had been due at the Japanese Embassy at 10.30am to sign a book of condolences for assassinated former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe before giving a lecture to Public Health Ministry officials on “Work-Life Balance” in Parliament at 1.30pm.

The latest health scare for Chuan comes after he was rushed to hospital with fever and chills on June 28, before testing negative for Covid-19.

Chuan has suffered similar symptoms several times in recent months and has been advised by a doctor to seek hospital treatment immediately if they recur.

Published : July 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

