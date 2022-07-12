Sun, July 17, 2022

Man Utd fan felled by falling steel banner ahead of Liverpool clash

A Thai Manchester United fan was struck in the head by a steel banner that fell during high winds at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday.

The incident occurred just three hours before the pre-season match between Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United was due to kick off in the stadium at 8pm.

The injured man was seen receiving first aid on the ground where he fell before being rushed to hospital.

Initial investigations indicate the banner fell after being buffeted by rain and strong winds at the stadium.

 

Around 52,000 fans will watch the game tonight at a sold-out Rajamangala Stadium.

Published : July 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

