Man Utd fan felled by falling steel banner ahead of Liverpool clash

The incident occurred just three hours before the pre-season match between Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United was due to kick off in the stadium at 8pm.
The injured man was seen receiving first aid on the ground where he fell before being rushed to hospital.
Initial investigations indicate the banner fell after being buffeted by rain and strong winds at the stadium.
Around 52,000 fans will watch the game tonight at a sold-out Rajamangala Stadium.
Published : July 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 16, 2022
Published : Jul 16, 2022
Published : Jul 16, 2022
Published : Jul 16, 2022