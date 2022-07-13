Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

Many areas face flash floods, overflows amid heavy rain on July 13, 14, met office warns

Beware if you venture out today, July 13, and tomorrow: continuous rain with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are likely in the North, the Northeast, the Central region including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the South, with flash floods and overflows in several areas, the Thailand Meteorological Department warned on Wednesday.

The department cited a strong southwest monsoon, which will prevail over the Andaman Sea, the Gulf and other parts of the country, while a monsoon trough moves across the North and the Northeast.

People should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows on July 13 and 14, the department said.

It advised all ships to proceed with caution and keep away from areas experiencing thundershowers, while small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should stay ashore until July 14.

During July 15-18, the southwest monsoon will weaken and Thailand will see less rain from Friday until Sunday, but isolated heavy rains are still likely in the East and the South.

Here’s the weather forecast for July 13-18:

Bangkok and surrounding areas

July 13-14: Thundershowers in 60-70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains.

July 15-18: Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the areas.

Temperature lows of 24-28 degrees and highs of 31-37 degrees Celsius.

North

July 13-14: Thundershowers in 60-70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains.

July 15-16: Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the area.

July 17-18: Thundershowers in 20-30 per cent of the area.

Temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 29-36 degrees Celsius.

Northeast

July 13-14: Thundershowers in 60-80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains.

July 15-16: Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the area.

July 17-18: Thundershowers in 20-30 per cent of the area.

Temperature lows of 22-27 degrees and highs of 29-37 degrees Celsius.

Central

July 13-14: Thundershowers in 60-70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains.

July 15-18: Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the area.

Temperature lows of 22-27 degrees and highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.

East

July 13-14: Thundershowers in 60-80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; waves 2-4 metres high and over 4 metres during thundershowers.

July 15-18: Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the area; waves 2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

Temperature lows of 23-28 degrees and highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius.

South (east coast)

July 13-14: Thundershowers in 40-70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; waves 2 metres high and 2-3 metres offshore.

July 15-18: Thundershowers in 40-70 per cent of the area; waves a metre high and over 1 metre offshore.

Temperature lows of 22-27 degrees and highs of 30-37 degrees Celsius.

South (west coast)

July 13-14: Thundershowers in 60-80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; waves 2-4 metres high and over 4 metres during thundershowers.

July 15-18: Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the area; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

Temperature lows of 23-27 degrees and highs of 29-35 degrees Celsius.

Governor urges Bangkokians to reassure tourists by wearing face masks

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Motorists can now see driving licence suspended under points system

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Netizens mourn doctor who drowned in bid to save UK tourist on Phuket

Published : Jul 16, 2022

‘Non-stinky’ durian strain from Korat a big hit with connoisseurs

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Narathiwat cop gunned down in suspected revenge killing

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Published : July 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Manchester United agree deal to sign Martinez from Ajax -report

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Lewandowski to sign for Barcelona - media reports

Published : Jul 16, 2022

ESG: Inspiration, aspiration or perspiration?

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Manchester Utd unveil new away kit for 2022-23 season

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.