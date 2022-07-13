Many areas face flash floods, overflows amid heavy rain on July 13, 14, met office warns

The department cited a strong southwest monsoon, which will prevail over the Andaman Sea, the Gulf and other parts of the country, while a monsoon trough moves across the North and the Northeast.

People should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows on July 13 and 14, the department said.

It advised all ships to proceed with caution and keep away from areas experiencing thundershowers, while small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should stay ashore until July 14.

During July 15-18, the southwest monsoon will weaken and Thailand will see less rain from Friday until Sunday, but isolated heavy rains are still likely in the East and the South.