Many areas face flash floods, overflows amid heavy rain on July 13, 14, met office warns

The department cited a strong southwest monsoon, which will prevail over the Andaman Sea, the Gulf and other parts of the country, while a monsoon trough moves across the North and the Northeast.
People should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows on July 13 and 14, the department said.
It advised all ships to proceed with caution and keep away from areas experiencing thundershowers, while small boats in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf should stay ashore until July 14.
During July 15-18, the southwest monsoon will weaken and Thailand will see less rain from Friday until Sunday, but isolated heavy rains are still likely in the East and the South.
Here’s the weather forecast for July 13-18:
Bangkok and surrounding areas
July 13-14: Thundershowers in 60-70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains.
July 15-18: Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the areas.
Temperature lows of 24-28 degrees and highs of 31-37 degrees Celsius.
North
July 13-14: Thundershowers in 60-70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains.
July 15-16: Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the area.
July 17-18: Thundershowers in 20-30 per cent of the area.
Temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 29-36 degrees Celsius.
Northeast
July 13-14: Thundershowers in 60-80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains.
July 15-16: Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the area.
July 17-18: Thundershowers in 20-30 per cent of the area.
Temperature lows of 22-27 degrees and highs of 29-37 degrees Celsius.
Central
July 13-14: Thundershowers in 60-70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains.
July 15-18: Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the area.
Temperature lows of 22-27 degrees and highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.
East
July 13-14: Thundershowers in 60-80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; waves 2-4 metres high and over 4 metres during thundershowers.
July 15-18: Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the area; waves 2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.
Temperature lows of 23-28 degrees and highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius.
South (east coast)
July 13-14: Thundershowers in 40-70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains; waves 2 metres high and 2-3 metres offshore.
July 15-18: Thundershowers in 40-70 per cent of the area; waves a metre high and over 1 metre offshore.
Temperature lows of 22-27 degrees and highs of 30-37 degrees Celsius.
South (west coast)
July 13-14: Thundershowers in 60-80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; waves 2-4 metres high and over 4 metres during thundershowers.
July 15-18: Thundershowers in 40-60 per cent of the area; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.
Temperature lows of 23-27 degrees and highs of 29-35 degrees Celsius.
Published : July 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
