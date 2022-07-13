Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

BMTA adds more buses for 5-day holiday

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) has deployed 2,639 buses for 16,852 trips per day from July 13 to 18 to cope with an increased number of passengers for the five-day-long holiday.

Thousands more people are expected to leave Bangkok to visit their hometowns or travel upcountry.

July 13 and 14 are Asanha Bucha and Buddhist Lent, respectively, while Friday, July 15, is a special public holiday. Along with Saturday and Sunday, it's a total five days of holidays, with the government expecting to promote domestic tourism.

The BMTA announced on Tuesday that it expected more commuters on routes connecting airports and bus terminals, therefore additional buses will ply the following routes:

Airport Bus A1 (Don Mueang Airport-BTS Mo Chit station), increased to 15 buses per day.

Airport Bus A2 (Don Mueang Airport-Victory Monument), increased to 12 buses per day.

Airport Bus A3 (Don Mueang Airport-Lumpini Park), increased to 8 buses per day.

Airport Bus A4 (Don Mueang Airport-Sanam Luang), increased to 8 buses per day.

Airport Bus S1 (Suvarnabhumi Airport-Sanam Luang), increased to 5 buses per day.

More buses will also be added on routes to bus terminals and train stations leading to provincial areas, as follows:

- Buses to Chatuchak bus terminal (for Northern and Northeastern provinces): No 3, 16, 49, 77, 96, 134, 136, 138, 145, 509, 517 and 536.

- Buses to Ekamai Bus Terminal (for Eastern provinces): No 2, 23, 25, 71, 72, 501, 508 and 511.

- Buses to the Southern Bus Terminal: No 66, 79, 511, 515, 516 and 556

- Buses to Hua Lamphong train station: No 4, 21, 25, 34, 73 and 501

- Buses to Bang Sue Grand Station: No 49 and 67.

Published : July 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

