Phayao villagers band together to build key bridge as govt agencies dither

Former Palang Pracharath MP Thammanat Prompow inspected the structure on June 5 and ordered related organisations to help before tropical storm Chaba damages or breaks the bridge again this month.

Phayao’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (DDPM) said at first that an iron bridge would cost 200,000 baht, and the Mae Lao SAO subsequently promised to come up with the needed money.

However, the DDPM later changed the construction cost to 400,000 baht. The SAO replied that it clearly did not have that kind of money.

Somsak said the organisations had flatly ignored his pleas for help.

The villagers have been affected as this is harvesting season, he said. Without a proper bridge it would be difficult for the community to tend their crops or collect them.

Villagers want the organisations to visit the area and help because they need to find more wood to repair the bridge each time a flash flood destroys it.

The Rural Roads Department said it had submitted an application for money for the purpose.

It expects the budget of 16-17 million baht to be approved in 2023 for construction of an 80-metre bridge.

The Rural Roads Department has asked the villagers to wait as the department has already sent an urgent application to its main branch.