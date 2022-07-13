Council issues guidelines on medical use of ganja

The council said eight government agencies had signed a memorandum of understanding on May 27 on the transfer of knowledge to do with the medical use of ganja and hemp.
But after the two plants were removed from the Category 5 Narcotics List on June 9, many marijuana users sought urgent medical help because of illness, hallucination, or harming themselves or others, the council pointed out.
It said cases of marijuana abuse put unnecessary pressure on medical personnel at emergency wards while cannabis also impacts brain growth and development of youth in the long run.
The council also noted that cannabis cannot be used to cure a disease but only to mitigate certain symptoms.
As a result, it issued seven guidelines for doctors:
- Use only extracts with a known amount of cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol for treatment as prescribed by doctors that have received training on how to use cannabis for medical treatment.
- Do not use cannabis extracts as a first option. Only use these if other medicines are not effective in curing or controlling disease symptoms.
- Do not use cannabis extracts for women who are pregnant or breast-feeding or for persons under 25 years as cannabis can inhibit brain development.
- Do not mix ganja or hemp ingredients into food or sweets.
- Do not use hemp or ganja for recreational purposes.
- Do not use marijuana flowers for medicinal purposes as they contain narcotic levels that are too high and can damage one’s health.
- Do not prescribe ganja or hemp to people who do not have any diseases.
The council also said it has teamed up with other professional organisations with head offices in Mahitaladhibesra Building, Pathumwan district, to declare the building free from ganja, hemp and other narcotics as well as cigarettes and e-cigarettes.
Published : July 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
