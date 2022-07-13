Council issues guidelines on medical use of ganja

As a result, it issued seven guidelines for doctors:

- Use only extracts with a known amount of cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol for treatment as prescribed by doctors that have received training on how to use cannabis for medical treatment.

- Do not use cannabis extracts as a first option. Only use these if other medicines are not effective in curing or controlling disease symptoms.

- Do not use cannabis extracts for women who are pregnant or breast-feeding or for persons under 25 years as cannabis can inhibit brain development.

- Do not mix ganja or hemp ingredients into food or sweets.

- Do not use hemp or ganja for recreational purposes.

- Do not use marijuana flowers for medicinal purposes as they contain narcotic levels that are too high and can damage one’s health.

- Do not prescribe ganja or hemp to people who do not have any diseases.

The council also said it has teamed up with other professional organisations with head offices in Mahitaladhibesra Building, Pathumwan district, to declare the building free from ganja, hemp and other narcotics as well as cigarettes and e-cigarettes.