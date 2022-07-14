Sun, July 17, 2022

Chula seeks candidates for its Covid-19 mRNA vaccine study

Chulalongkorn University is inviting candidates to take a fourth jab of its Covid-19 mRNA vaccine starting next Monday (July 18) to study the efficiency of the vaccine.

The study is supervised by the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the university’s Faculty of Medicine.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Dr Yong Poovorawan, expert virologist and chief of the centre, said the study would administer half a dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and will compare the immunity level of candidates before the vaccination and one month after.

To be eligible, candidates must be over 18 years old and healthy, have no chronic health problem, never been infected with Covid-19, and have received three doses of Covid-19 vaccine in one of the following patterns:

- Sinovac + Sinovac + AstraZeneca

- Sinovac + Sinovac + Pfizer

- Sinovac + Sinovac + Moderna

- Sinovac + AstraZeneca + AstraZeneca

- Sinovac + AstraZeneca + Pfizer

- Sinovac + AstraZeneca + Moderna

- AstraZeneca + AstraZeneca + AstraZeneca.

The study will start administering jabs from July 18 at the Faculty of Medicine.

To take part, fill out the form at this link

