Four groups of foreigners will be allowed to own residences, land

The ministry said it would introduce additional ministerial regulations with certain criteria, including that foreigners must be in one of four groups to be eligible.

The four are wealthy people, retirees, people who want to work in the country and those with special skills.

The ministry added that failure to comply with the criteria would result in the rights of foreigners being revoked, while they would be ordered to sell their land.

The ministry will grant the right to own land under existing laws, including that foreigners can purchase only 49 per cent of rooms in each condominium under the Condominium Act, it said.