Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

Four groups of foreigners will be allowed to own residences, land

The Interior Ministry said on Wednesday that its move to allow foreigners who invest 40 million baht for at least three years to purchase a residence on 1 rai of land will be in line with existing laws and additional ministerial regulations.

Its statement came after Deputy Interior Minister Nipon Boonyamanee’s announcement on Tuesday that the ministry would ask the Cabinet to approve the move in a bid to boost real estate sales and stimulate the economy.

The ministry said it would introduce additional ministerial regulations with certain criteria, including that foreigners must be in one of four groups to be eligible.

The four are wealthy people, retirees, people who want to work in the country and those with special skills.

The ministry added that failure to comply with the criteria would result in the rights of foreigners being revoked, while they would be ordered to sell their land.

The ministry will grant the right to own land under existing laws, including that foreigners can purchase only 49 per cent of rooms in each condominium under the Condominium Act, it said.

Only Thais have the right to receive a 0.01 per cent transfer and mortgage fee for residences or condominiums costing no more than 3 million baht.

Governor urges Bangkokians to reassure tourists by wearing face masks

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Motorists can now see driving licence suspended under points system

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Netizens mourn doctor who drowned in bid to save UK tourist on Phuket

Published : Jul 16, 2022

‘Non-stinky’ durian strain from Korat a big hit with connoisseurs

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Narathiwat cop gunned down in suspected revenge killing

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Published : July 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Manchester United agree deal to sign Martinez from Ajax -report

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Lewandowski to sign for Barcelona - media reports

Published : Jul 16, 2022

ESG: Inspiration, aspiration or perspiration?

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Manchester Utd unveil new away kit for 2022-23 season

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.