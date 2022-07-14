Seatran Ferry resumes services on Surat Thani - Koh Pha-ngan route

The services offered by Seatran Ferry officially started at 6.30am on Thursday as the ferry left the Don Sak Pier in Surat Thani.

It was full of passengers as many tourists were going to spend their long holidays on the island.

The ferry services between Don Sak and Pha-ngan are available four times a day.

Seatran Ferry managing director Patrakornthong Paitong said that the company started the route between Don Sak and Pha-ngan to help offset its loss over the past few years operating the route between Don Sak and Samui island.

“We hope this additional route will help the company stay afloat,” she said.