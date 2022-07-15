Heat waves are a warning that emissions must be lowered as soon as possible

Earlier, Japanese agency Kyodo News reported that the temperature in Tokyo had risen to 35.3 ℃, breaking the record for the first time in 150 years.

Meanwhile, Lombardia, one of the twenty administrative regions of Italy, is set to announce an emergency situation as a heat wave has caused severe damage to agricultural crops and products.

Even though there are no reports of any heat waves in Thailand, the natural phenomenon usually occurs in other countries in Asia and Europe, with China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and India some of the worst-hit nations.

Apart from the impact on people, heat waves also affect animals and the environment to a large extent.

Meanwhile, the belief that “people who can tolerate the heat in Thailand can live anywhere” isn’t true anymore because Thailand, being a tropical climate of heat and humidity, cannot be compared to a stifling hot Japanese area or a hot and dry Africa.