Sun, July 17, 2022

Heat waves are a warning that emissions must be lowered as soon as possible

Heat waves in many areas worldwide are a clear sign that greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced as soon as possible, or climate change would become much more severe and totally irreversible.

The World Meteorological Organisation has defined a heat wave as a condition when the daily maximum temperature exceeds 5 degrees Celsius for at least five consecutive days.

Earlier, Japanese agency Kyodo News reported that the temperature in Tokyo had risen to 35.3 ℃, breaking the record for the first time in 150 years.

Meanwhile, Lombardia, one of the twenty administrative regions of Italy, is set to announce an emergency situation as a heat wave has caused severe damage to agricultural crops and products.

Even though there are no reports of any heat waves in Thailand, the natural phenomenon usually occurs in other countries in Asia and Europe, with China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and India some of the worst-hit nations.

Apart from the impact on people, heat waves also affect animals and the environment to a large extent.

Meanwhile, the belief that “people who can tolerate the heat in Thailand can live anywhere” isn’t true anymore because Thailand, being a tropical climate of heat and humidity, cannot be compared to a stifling hot Japanese area or a hot and dry Africa.

The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in November was told that the average global temperature had risen by 1.1-1.2 ℃, while the average land and sea temperatures had risen by 1.59 ℃ and 0.88 ℃, respectively.

The conference also warned that the impact of the inclement weather on the Earth’s surface and the ocean would become severer as global temperatures rise.

According to a survey by the Climate Change Knowledge Portal, the African country of Mali was considered the hottest in the world with an average temperature of 28.7 ℃.

Mali was followed by Burkina Faso (28.6 ℃), Djibouti (28.3 ℃), Bahrain (28.2 ℃) and Senegal (28 ℃). Thailand had an all-year average temperature of 27.5 ℃.

