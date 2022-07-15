Thailand records 1,795 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 23 deaths on Friday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,554,976 – 4,499,975 of whom have recovered, 24,043 are still in hospitals and 30,958 have died.

Separately, another 1,854 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 2,625 their second shot and 26,441 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 140,651,239.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 565.58 million on Friday, 537.06 million of whom have recovered, 22.14 million are active cases (38,909 in severe condition) and 6.38 million have died (up by 1,408).

Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 91.06 million, followed by India with 43.71 million, Brazil with 33.14 million, France with 32.8 million and Germany with 29.57 million.