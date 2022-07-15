Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

Thailand records 1,795 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 23 deaths on Friday

The Public Health Ministry reported on Friday (July 15) that over the past 24 hours, 1,795 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals.

The death toll has risen by 23, while 1,920 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals. 

The number of cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022, stands at 2,331,541.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,554,976 – 4,499,975 of whom have recovered, 24,043 are still in hospitals and 30,958 have died.

Separately, another 1,854 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 2,625 their second shot and 26,441 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 140,651,239.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 565.58 million on Friday, 537.06 million of whom have recovered, 22.14 million are active cases (38,909 in severe condition) and 6.38 million have died (up by 1,408).

Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 91.06 million, followed by India with 43.71 million, Brazil with 33.14 million, France with 32.8 million and Germany with 29.57 million.

Governor urges Bangkokians to reassure tourists by wearing face masks

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Motorists can now see driving licence suspended under points system

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Netizens mourn doctor who drowned in bid to save UK tourist on Phuket

Published : Jul 16, 2022

‘Non-stinky’ durian strain from Korat a big hit with connoisseurs

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Narathiwat cop gunned down in suspected revenge killing

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Published : July 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Manchester United agree deal to sign Martinez from Ajax -report

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Lewandowski to sign for Barcelona - media reports

Published : Jul 16, 2022

ESG: Inspiration, aspiration or perspiration?

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Manchester Utd unveil new away kit for 2022-23 season

Published : Jul 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.