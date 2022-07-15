Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

His Majesty changes Emerald Buddha's attire for rainy season

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn graciously changed the seasonal attire of the Emerald Buddha for the rainy season in a ceremony on Thursday evening.

Also present at the ceremony were Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana and Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati.

This changing of attire ceremony is conducted by the King three times a year.

A crowd of people showed up at Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Emerald Buddha Temple) to greet Their Majesties before and after the ceremony. All those present were instructed to follow Covid-19 prevention rules strictly.

Published : July 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
