Sun, July 17, 2022

in-focus

Netizens see Pheu Thai censure debate poster as a rip-off

A Pheu Thai Party poster to promote the upcoming censure debate from July 19 and 22 has gone viral among netizens as the poster resembles a South Korean television series.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the poster shows party leader Chonlanan Srikaew and five other party members with a title that translates as "The operation to take down the government".

The five members include party secretary Prasert Chantaruangthong, Bangkok MP Theerarat Samrejvanich, Chiang Mai MP Julapan Amornwiwat, Sakon Nakhon MP Sakuna Saranun and Roi Et MP Jiraporn Sinthuprai.

"As this is the last censure debate against the government led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Pheu Thai is ready to work on a big mission for the people," the party said.

It also said that the three Ps -- Prayut, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan and Interior Minister Anupong “Pok” Paochinda -- and nine other ministers will come under pressure during the upcoming debate.

The poster went viral among netizens, as some netizens said the poster looks like that of a South Korean TV series, while some asked when the series would be aired on Netflix.

Pheu Thai Party has already prepared 15 "warlords" to participate in the censure debate, but up to three members would be added to debate on new issues.

The party said it would focus on ministers' corruption as it has plenty of evidence. The party also confirmed that it has clear evidence related to Prayut's corruption.

Nation Thailnad
