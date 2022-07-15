Netizens see Pheu Thai censure debate poster as a rip-off

"As this is the last censure debate against the government led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Pheu Thai is ready to work on a big mission for the people," the party said.

It also said that the three Ps -- Prayut, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan and Interior Minister Anupong “Pok” Paochinda -- and nine other ministers will come under pressure during the upcoming debate.

The poster went viral among netizens, as some netizens said the poster looks like that of a South Korean TV series, while some asked when the series would be aired on Netflix.