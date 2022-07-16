Less rain in Thailand next week as monsoon trough moves to Myanmar

However, isolated heavy rains are possible in the East and South of the country, it added.
During the weekend, waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will be about 2 metres high and even higher during thundershowers. Ships and boats have been advised to proceed with caution and stay anchored during thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next six days is as follows:
Greater Bangkok:
Weekend: Thundershowers in 40-60% of the area
Monday-Thursday: Thundershowers in 30-40% of the area
Temperature: Lows of 24-28 degrees, highs of 31-37 degrees Celsius
North:
Weekend: Thundershowers in 40-60% of the area
Monday-Thursday: Thundershowers in 20-40% of the area
Temperature: Lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 29-36 degrees Celsius
Northeast
Weekend: Thundershowers in 40-60% of the area
Monday-Thursday: Thundershowers in 20-40% of the area
Temperature: Lows of 22-27 degrees, highs of 29-37 degrees Celsius
Central
Weekend: Thundershowers in 40-60% of the area
Monday-Thursday: Thundershowers in 30-40% of the area
Temperature: Lows of 22-27 degrees, highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius
East
Weekend: Thundershowers in 40-60% of the area with isolated heavy rains and 2-metre-high waves
Monday-Thursday: Thundershowers in 30-40% of the area and metre-high waves
Temperature: Lows of 23-28 degrees, highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius
South (East coast)
Weekend: Thundershowers in 40-60% of the area and metre-high waves
Monday-Thursday: Thundershowers in 20-40% of the area and metre-high waves
Temperature: Lows of 22-27 degrees, highs of 30-37 degrees Celsius
South (west coast)
Weekend: Thundershowers in 40-60% of the area with isolated heavy rains; 2-metre-high waves
Monday-Thursday: Thundershowers in 30-40% of the area; about 2-metre-high waves
Temperature: Lows of 23-27 degrees, highs of 29-35 degrees Celsius
Published : July 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
