Less rain in Thailand next week as monsoon trough moves to Myanmar

However, isolated heavy rains are possible in the East and South of the country, it added.

During the weekend, waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will be about 2 metres high and even higher during thundershowers. Ships and boats have been advised to proceed with caution and stay anchored during thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next six days is as follows:

Greater Bangkok:

Weekend: Thundershowers in 40-60% of the area

Monday-Thursday: Thundershowers in 30-40% of the area

Temperature: Lows of 24-28 degrees, highs of 31-37 degrees Celsius

North:

Weekend: Thundershowers in 40-60% of the area

Monday-Thursday: Thundershowers in 20-40% of the area

Temperature: Lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 29-36 degrees Celsius

Northeast

Weekend: Thundershowers in 40-60% of the area

Monday-Thursday: Thundershowers in 20-40% of the area

Temperature: Lows of 22-27 degrees, highs of 29-37 degrees Celsius