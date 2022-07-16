Thu, July 28, 2022

Less rain in Thailand next week as monsoon trough moves to Myanmar

Thailand will see less rain next week as the monsoon trough prevailing over the country will move up to Myanmar, upper Laos and upper Vietnam, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday.

However, isolated heavy rains are possible in the East and South of the country, it added.

During the weekend, waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will be about 2 metres high and even higher during thundershowers. Ships and boats have been advised to proceed with caution and stay anchored during thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next six days is as follows:

 

Greater Bangkok:

Weekend: Thundershowers in 40-60% of the area

Monday-Thursday: Thundershowers in 30-40% of the area

Temperature: Lows of 24-28 degrees, highs of 31-37 degrees Celsius

 

North:

Weekend: Thundershowers in 40-60% of the area

Monday-Thursday: Thundershowers in 20-40% of the area

Temperature: Lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 29-36 degrees Celsius

 

Northeast

Weekend: Thundershowers in 40-60% of the area

Monday-Thursday: Thundershowers in 20-40% of the area

Temperature: Lows of 22-27 degrees, highs of 29-37 degrees Celsius

Central

Weekend: Thundershowers in 40-60% of the area

Monday-Thursday: Thundershowers in 30-40% of the area

Temperature: Lows of 22-27 degrees, highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius

 

East

Weekend: Thundershowers in 40-60% of the area with isolated heavy rains and 2-metre-high waves

Monday-Thursday: Thundershowers in 30-40% of the area and metre-high waves

Temperature: Lows of 23-28 degrees, highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius

 

South (East coast)

Weekend: Thundershowers in 40-60% of the area and metre-high waves

Monday-Thursday: Thundershowers in 20-40% of the area and metre-high waves

Temperature: Lows of 22-27 degrees, highs of 30-37 degrees Celsius

 

South (west coast)

Weekend: Thundershowers in 40-60% of the area with isolated heavy rains; 2-metre-high waves

Monday-Thursday: Thundershowers in 30-40% of the area; about 2-metre-high waves

Temperature: Lows of 23-27 degrees, highs of 29-35 degrees Celsius

