Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

Who needs a school bus when you have an elephant?

A TikTok clip showing a young Buri Ram student riding an elephant to school went viral on Friday.

The clip, posted by “@Ole FcThailand”, was quick to capture hearts as people were amazed by the love shared by the little girl and her giant friend.

Inspired by the clip, Nation TV visited the girl at home in Buri Ram’s Tha Muang district on Friday and learned that the 25-year-old male elephant is called Ole and is owned by her father Wisanchon Yongram, 38.

Wisanchon owns three other elephants, namely 22-year-old Wassana and 2-month-old Ngamta, both female, and 4-year-old male Ngamchoke.

Who needs a school bus when you have an elephant?

The elephants used to perform at the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace, but Wisanchon was forced to return home with his troop when the place shut down temporarily due to Covid.

Who needs a school bus when you have an elephant?

He said his daughter Phatcharapha, 11, has helped him feed and bathe Ole for years now and began riding him when she was six. Phatcharapha is now a Prathom 5 student and gets Ole to carry her the half-kilometre to school every day, so her father can save on fuel.

Who needs a school bus when you have an elephant?

Phatcharapha said she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up.

Who needs a school bus when you have an elephant?

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.