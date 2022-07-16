Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

NHSO offers telemedicine services to Covid patients in Greater Bangkok

Covid-19 patients in Bangkok and its five satellite provinces will be provided with telemedicine services in a bid to curb the spread of the virus and ease the workload of medical personnel.

This move is in response to the surge in cases caused by the currently dominant BA.5 subvariant of Omicron.

Government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Saturday that in addition to existing access to medicine and treatment, Covid-19 patients in Greater Bangkok are also eligible for telemedicine services through two mobile apps.

The patients can use either Good Doctor Technology or MorDee apps to access services provided by the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

Greater Bangkok includes adjacent provinces of Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.

Rachada added that patients eligible for NHSO services are required to register with either of these apps before they “see” a doctor online. Once they are diagnosed, the patients will get medicine delivered to their homes for free.

“Now that the number of cases is surging, the government is doing its best to ensure all patients have prompt access to healthcare so their condition does not worsen,” she said.

“Telemedicine is an efficient channel to help curb the spread of the disease and reduce the workload of medical personnel in hospitals.”

Though most Omicron BA.5 patients show mild symptoms, they are advised by the Public Health Ministry to stay isolated at home for 10 days, the spokesperson said.

 

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 16, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.