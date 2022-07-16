NHSO offers telemedicine services to Covid patients in Greater Bangkok

This move is in response to the surge in cases caused by the currently dominant BA.5 subvariant of Omicron.
Government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Saturday that in addition to existing access to medicine and treatment, Covid-19 patients in Greater Bangkok are also eligible for telemedicine services through two mobile apps.
The patients can use either Good Doctor Technology or MorDee apps to access services provided by the National Health Security Office (NHSO).
Greater Bangkok includes adjacent provinces of Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.
Rachada added that patients eligible for NHSO services are required to register with either of these apps before they “see” a doctor online. Once they are diagnosed, the patients will get medicine delivered to their homes for free.
“Now that the number of cases is surging, the government is doing its best to ensure all patients have prompt access to healthcare so their condition does not worsen,” she said.
“Telemedicine is an efficient channel to help curb the spread of the disease and reduce the workload of medical personnel in hospitals.”
Though most Omicron BA.5 patients show mild symptoms, they are advised by the Public Health Ministry to stay isolated at home for 10 days, the spokesperson said.
Published : July 16, 2022
