NHSO offers telemedicine services to Covid patients in Greater Bangkok

This move is in response to the surge in cases caused by the currently dominant BA.5 subvariant of Omicron.

Government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Saturday that in addition to existing access to medicine and treatment, Covid-19 patients in Greater Bangkok are also eligible for telemedicine services through two mobile apps.

The patients can use either Good Doctor Technology or MorDee apps to access services provided by the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

Greater Bangkok includes adjacent provinces of Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.