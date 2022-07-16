Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

Netizens mourn doctor who drowned in bid to save UK tourist on Phuket

The Facebook page of a doctor who died while trying to save a British tourist from drowning on Phuket was inundated with messages of condolence on Saturday.

Dr Surasit Phonglaohaphan, 55, from Chiang Mai, and British national Ali Mohammed Mian, 33, were pronounced dead at Chalong Hospital after lifeguards had pulled them from the water off Kata Noi Beach on Thursday.

Witnesses said Mian had ignored red flags signifying strong waves and rip currents and was swept away by the waves. Surasit, who was sitting on the beach, rushed into the sea to save the man.

Police reported that Mian, from London, was on his honeymoon and had checked into a hotel at Kata Noi on Tuesday.

Messages left by netizens on Surasit’s Facebook page praised him as a hero who had sacrificed himself in a bid to save a life. Meanwhile, Surasit’s colleagues at the Lampang hospital where he worked said he was kind-hearted, friendly and outgoing with everyone.

His family announced that the funeral will be held at Wat Suandok in Lampang’s Muang district on Saturday, while Surasit’s body will be donated to the Faculty of Medicine at Chiang Mai University.

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.