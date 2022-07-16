Governor urges Bangkokians to reassure tourists by wearing face masks

Chadchart was at Lumphini Park on Saturday to meet a group of about 200 tourists who were on a cycling trip around the city.
On Friday, he was told that more than 3,000 people from 45 countries are taking part in the World RoboCup 2022 contest at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Bitec) this week.
“That means foreigners are becoming more confident about Thailand after the country’s reopening,” the governor said. He also cited reports that hotel occupancy is rising, adding the flow of tourists would swell during the high season later this year.
“I ask you to be good hosts in welcoming tourists and helping to prevent Covid from spreading by taking precautionary measures,” he said.
“Wear face masks when around others to rebuild tourists’ confidence.”
The governor also pointed to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s policy to improve the quality of life for all people in the city.
“When Bangkok is liveable, tourists will also want to stay here,” he said.
“We are not doing this to please visitors. We are taking care of Bangkokians first to make the city liveable – then tourists will want to come here too.”
