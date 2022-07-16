Governor urges Bangkokians to reassure tourists by wearing face masks

Chadchart was at Lumphini Park on Saturday to meet a group of about 200 tourists who were on a cycling trip around the city.

On Friday, he was told that more than 3,000 people from 45 countries are taking part in the World RoboCup 2022 contest at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Bitec) this week.

“That means foreigners are becoming more confident about Thailand after the country’s reopening,” the governor said. He also cited reports that hotel occupancy is rising, adding the flow of tourists would swell during the high season later this year.