Thailand records 2,028 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths on Sunday

The Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday (July 17) that over the past 24 hours, 2,028 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals

The death toll has risen by 18, while 2,578 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals. 

The number of cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022, stands at 2,335,594.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,559,029 – 4,504,734 of whom have recovered, 23,299 are still in hospitals and 30,996 have died.

Separately, another 2,168 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 3,773 their second shot and 34,454 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 140,715,333.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 567.27 million on Sunday, 538.31 million of whom have recovered, 22.57 million are active cases (38,986 in severe condition) and 6.38 million have died.

Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 91.25 million, followed by India with 43.75 million, Brazil with 33.29 million, France with 32.94 million and Germany with 29.69 million.

Published : July 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

