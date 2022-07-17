Thu, July 28, 2022

7 million digital lottery tickets now up for grabs on Paotang app

The fourth lot of 7 million digital lottery tickets for the August 1 draw went on sale via the Paotang application on Sunday.

A surge in demand has prompted the Government Lottery Office (GLO) to increase the number of tickets from 5.15 million to 7 million.

The first lot of 5.17 million digital tickets for the June 16 draw were snapped up in five days, while the second lot of 5.15 million tickets for the July 1 draw were bought up in three days. However, the third lot of 5.15 million tickets for the July 17 draw were snapped up in 28 hours – a record since the new digital lottery system was introduced on June 2.

The authorities launched this new system to tackle the problem of overpricing. Now people can choose their favourite numbers and purchase as many lottery tickets as they desire at 80 baht each via the Paotang app.

Winners can claim their prize via the following methods within 15 days of the draw:

• Get the winnings transferred to the winner’s bank account within 12 hours after a transfer fee of 1 per cent is deducted.

• Pick up the prize at the GLO office in Nonthaburi. Winners must call GLO in advance at (02) 528 9682 and (02) 528 9732, so the office can send the original ticket back to the winners. This method costs 0.5 per cent stamp duty.

