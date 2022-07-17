7 million digital lottery tickets now up for grabs on Paotang app

The first lot of 5.17 million digital tickets for the June 16 draw were snapped up in five days, while the second lot of 5.15 million tickets for the July 1 draw were bought up in three days. However, the third lot of 5.15 million tickets for the July 17 draw were snapped up in 28 hours – a record since the new digital lottery system was introduced on June 2.

The authorities launched this new system to tackle the problem of overpricing. Now people can choose their favourite numbers and purchase as many lottery tickets as they desire at 80 baht each via the Paotang app.