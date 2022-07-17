A pro-democracy group gathers people’s ‘votes’ to oust Prayut

The Ratsadon group was formed by students, academics and the general public in 2020 to campaign against an attempt by coup-makers led by Prayut to perpetuate power as a civilian government.

The group held a mass rally, featuring a march from Democracy Monument to Government House on October 14, 2020, to push Prayut into resigning. The rally was dispersed the following morning and all leaders were arrested, including students Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak and Panasaya “Rung” Sittijirawattanakul, and human-rights lawyer Arnon Nampa.

The group said the people’s votes in the mock no-confidence debate will be counted on Friday and submitted to MPs before the actual no-confidence voting in Parliament takes place on Saturday.

The group also called on people to join its “camp” outside Parliament from Tuesday to Friday to hear the censure debate.

Meanwhile, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Sunday that the 11 censure targets will be able to answer all questions raised by the opposition during the debate.

Thanakorn also said the opposition should back its allegations with evidence instead of making groundless accusations during the debate.

He added that the opposition has been boasting that this censure debate will see at least one or two ministers being voted out, but added that he doubts any evidence will be presented.

“I think opposition MPs stand to lose the next election because they will be seen by voters as causing confusion instead of supporting the country’s development,” the spokesman said.

He added that he expects the opposition MPs to “lose face” after the censure targets manage to answer their questions. He also said they will not be able to “shock” the premier with the corruption information they claim to have.