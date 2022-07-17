Thu, July 28, 2022

Take a test if you have these BA.4/5 symptoms, says virologist

A leading virologist at Chulalongkorn University has urged people to take a rapid antigen test immediately if they develop mild respiratory symptoms.

Dr Yong Poovorawan, chief of the university’s Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology, said prompt testing using ATK kits could minimise the spread of new Covid-19 Omicron subvariants.

Posting on Facebook, Dr Yong said self-testing was necessary because the new subvariants usually cause only mild or no symptoms.

He said people with a sore throat, dry cough, hoarse voice, runny nose or nasal congestion should take an ATK test immediately.

“If you test positive, you will get treatment in time and reduce the spread. You don’t have to wait until you develop breathing problems,” Yong said.

He said few people develop high fever or headaches after getting the new Covid strains, so they should monitor for mild symptoms and take an ATK test accordingly.

The BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron are driving a new wave of infections in Thailand, with health authorities forecasting the caseload will rise to 30,000 per day by September.

On Sunday, Thailand recorded 2,028 new cases and 18 fatalities over the previous 24 hours.

Published : July 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

