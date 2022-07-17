Health Ministry, Bangkok governor to hold emergency Covid talks

Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said Bangkok hospitals were now admitting more than 1,000 new Covid patients per day, so preparations for a possible new wave were necessary.
Kiattiphum said Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt would join Monday’s meeting of the public health emergency operations committee. Chadchart chairs Bangkok’s communicable disease control committee and his cooperation would be sought to issue measures to control the surge of new Covid cases, Kiattiphum said.
He warned that Bangkok was at heightened risk from Covid surges because it had a large population who travelled a lot and were socially active.
As a result, City Hall should curb risky activities while hospitals in the capital must prepare for an influx of new Covid patients, he said.
About 2,000 Covid cases were being admitted to hospitals nationwide every day, but more than half of these were in Bangkok, Kiattiphum said. The new patients were categorised as “yellow” or “red” cases (moderate or severe symptoms).
Covid patients currently occupy only 13 per cent of hospital beds nationwide, but that rate has risen to 42 per cent in Bangkok.
“So, we need to make preparations by managing hospital beds,” Kiattiphum said.
The BMA would coordinate Covid preparations at all Bangkok health facilities, including private hospitals.
“The Public Health Ministry will provide full support for the preparations,” Kiattiphum said.
He also urged people to protect themselves by getting a booster shot every four months.
On Sunday, the Public Health Ministry reported that Thailand recorded 2,028 new Covid-19 infections and 18 fatalities over the previous 24 hours.
The Public Health Ministry estimates the caseload will rise to 30,000 per day in September, driven by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
Published : July 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
