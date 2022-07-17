Health Ministry, Bangkok governor to hold emergency Covid talks

About 2,000 Covid cases were being admitted to hospitals nationwide every day, but more than half of these were in Bangkok, Kiattiphum said. The new patients were categorised as “yellow” or “red” cases (moderate or severe symptoms).

Covid patients currently occupy only 13 per cent of hospital beds nationwide, but that rate has risen to 42 per cent in Bangkok.

“So, we need to make preparations by managing hospital beds,” Kiattiphum said.

The BMA would coordinate Covid preparations at all Bangkok health facilities, including private hospitals.

“The Public Health Ministry will provide full support for the preparations,” Kiattiphum said.

He also urged people to protect themselves by getting a booster shot every four months.

On Sunday, the Public Health Ministry reported that Thailand recorded 2,028 new Covid-19 infections and 18 fatalities over the previous 24 hours.

The Public Health Ministry estimates the caseload will rise to 30,000 per day in September, driven by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.