New record as 5m digital lottery tickets bought up in first few hours

He also dismissed rumours that the digital lottery tickets were being snapped up by a handful of people to resell at their websites. It has been alleged that these rumours were started by angry vendors unable to sell their tickets due to the popularity of the digital version.

Lawan said data shows that the 5.1 million digital tickets for the previous draw had been bought by some 900,000 individuals, which means each person bought only five or six tickets. He said there was no indication that any one person bought an unusually high number of tickets.

He also said that the GLO did not find any large-scale vendors reselling digital tickets, but did catch and take action against some small vendors who were reselling them.

Meanwhile, GLO director Noon Sansanakhom on Sunday warned people against buying previously bought digital lottery tickets. He explained that the Paotang app records details of who has bought the ticket and since digital tickets cannot legally be resold, the initial buyer will be the winner.

“If you buy tickets from someone else, you will have problems in claiming the winnings,” he said.