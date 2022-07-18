Thailand records 1,814 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths on Monday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,560,843 – 4,507,095 of whom have recovered, 22,735 are still in hospitals and 31,013 have died.

Separately, another 1,319 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 2,085 their second shot and 24,578 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 140,743,315.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 567.84 million on Monday, 538.95 million of whom have recovered, 22.5 million are active cases (39,062 in severe condition) and 6.39 million have died (up by 628).

Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 91.28 million, followed by India with 43.77 million, Brazil with 33.3 million, France with 33.02 million and Germany with 29.69 million.