Tourist Police win kudos for tracking down luggage of 2 Saudi tourists

Thai Tourist Police won a feather in their cap when they tracked down the luggage of two Saudi Arabian tourists in the early hours of Sunday.

At around 1.40am on Sunday, the two women called the police to say they had left their luggage in the taxi from Suvarnabhumi Airport to their hotel.

The police took a while to track down the taxi and eventually managed to get in touch with the cabbie, and had him return the luggage.

One of the tourists, Algarz Rehub Saleh A, immediately gave a feedback thanking the police for their efforts.

“No words can describe how thankful we are. Love. Bangkok is very lucky to have such an incredible and friendly team. We will visit again because of them, they are the BEST,” the message read.

Pol Maj-General Apichart Suriboonya, Tourist Police deputy chief and spokesman, said the feedback helped boost officers’ morale and further motivated them to work towards making Thailand the world’s best destination.

He also thanked the taxi driver for cooperating and called on all Thais to be good hosts and warmly welcome foreign visitors.

"We believe this incident will impress Saudi Arabian tourists and boost their confidence in travelling to Thailand," he said.

Published : July 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

