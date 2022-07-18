Tourist Police win kudos for tracking down luggage of 2 Saudi tourists

The police took a while to track down the taxi and eventually managed to get in touch with the cabbie, and had him return the luggage.

One of the tourists, Algarz Rehub Saleh A, immediately gave a feedback thanking the police for their efforts.

“No words can describe how thankful we are. Love. Bangkok is very lucky to have such an incredible and friendly team. We will visit again because of them, they are the BEST,” the message read.