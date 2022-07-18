Traditional medicine agencies launch new cannabis awareness campaign

Yongyot Thammawut, the department’s director general, said the campaign aims to share knowledge about the Public Health Ministry’s notification on controlled drugs, which was released to prevent people from misusing cannabis now that it has been legalised.

He said the notification focuses on three aspects:

• Preventing people aged below 20, pregnant women and nursing mothers from consuming cannabis, hemp or extracts.

• Allowing practitioners of traditional medicine to lawfully use knowledge related to cannabis.

• Enabling patients to use cannabis properly and safely.

“Cannabis has many beneficial properties but should not be used improperly,” he said.