Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

Traditional medicine agencies launch new cannabis awareness campaign

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine and other related agencies launched a campaign to boost awareness of the proper usage of cannabis.

The campaign was launched at Khao San and Silom roads on Sunday.

Yongyot Thammawut, the department’s director general, said the campaign aims to share knowledge about the Public Health Ministry’s notification on controlled drugs, which was released to prevent people from misusing cannabis now that it has been legalised.

Traditional medicine agencies launch new cannabis awareness campaign

He said the notification focuses on three aspects:

• Preventing people aged below 20, pregnant women and nursing mothers from consuming cannabis, hemp or extracts.

• Allowing practitioners of traditional medicine to lawfully use knowledge related to cannabis.

• Enabling patients to use cannabis properly and safely.

“Cannabis has many beneficial properties but should not be used improperly,” he said.

Traditional medicine agencies launch new cannabis awareness campaign

He added that e-books on traditional medicine, in the Thai language, can be downloaded via the department’s website at: https://ockt.dtam.moph.go.th/

Cannabis was removed from Thailand’s list of narcotics on June 9, allowing people to grow the herb for medicinal and commercial purposes.

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.