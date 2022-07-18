Nation TV to show public no-confidence vote during censure debate

The four TV stations will display a QR code that links to a web page for members of the public to cast their votes on individual censure targets.

Each mobile phone or device that scans the code can be used to vote just once.

The public censure vote will start at 6pm on Friday and end at 11am on Saturday – the same time that voting by MPs will close.

The results of the public vote will be broadcast on the four TV stations in parallel with the voting results by coalition and opposition MPs, Prinya said.

This would be the first time the public has been able to participate in a censure vote through online channels, he said, adding that the event aimed to promote a democratic mindset among people.