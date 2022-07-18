Korat villages evacuated after reservoir overflows

Forty households were evacuated in Phimai district’s Ban Nikhom Pattana (Moo 10) and Ban Nikhom Samakkhi (Moo 11) after the Nong Kradon reservoir overflowed following heaving rain.
The resulting flash flood rose to over 1 metre high, prompting officials to evacuate women and children from about 40 households.
The flood victims have been moved to temporary shelters on higher ground.
The Phimai district office is coordinating with Tambon Rangka Yai Municipality officials to assess the damage to houses so that authorities can provide help and compensation.
Published : July 18, 2022
