Digital lottery smashes record with 7.1m tickets sold out in 2 days

Lawan Saengsanit, Government Lottery (GLO) board chairman, said all 7,167,500 tickets offered via the Paotang app were snapped up by 1pm on Monday after going on sale at 6am on Sunday.
Lawan said the new digital tickets sold out much faster than in the previous three draws despite an increase from the 5.1 million tickets offered last time.
He added that the number of digital lottery tickets would be increased by 1-2 million per draw to meet demand. The GLO aims to offer 20 million digital tickets per draw by the end of the year.
The digital version was introduced to combat overpricing that has plagued the lottery for years, with the 80-baht tickets typically offered for 100 baht or more by street vendors.
Vendors from Loei province responded by launching a two-day protest against the digital lottery outside Government House on Sunday.
Lawan also reiterated his warning to people seeking to profit by reselling digital tickets. He said the system records the names of the first buyers, who are the only ones eligible for prizes won. Ownership of digital lottery tickets cannot be transferred and prizes will either be transferred to the owners’ account or picked up in person at the GLO, he added.
Published : July 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
