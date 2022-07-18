Digital lottery smashes record with 7.1m tickets sold out in 2 days

Lawan said the new digital tickets sold out much faster than in the previous three draws despite an increase from the 5.1 million tickets offered last time.

He added that the number of digital lottery tickets would be increased by 1-2 million per draw to meet demand. The GLO aims to offer 20 million digital tickets per draw by the end of the year.

The digital version was introduced to combat overpricing that has plagued the lottery for years, with the 80-baht tickets typically offered for 100 baht or more by street vendors.