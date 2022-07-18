Thu, July 28, 2022

Prayut upbeat he, ministers can answer questions during censure debate

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday expressed confidence that he and his 10 Cabinet ministers will be able to answer the questions of the opposition during the four-day censure showdown.

Prayut was speaking to reporters after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting. The meeting was moved up a day from Tuesday when the no-confidence debate will start. The debate will continue until Friday and the no-confidence voting will be held on Saturday.

Prayut said he had held discussions with leaders and secretaries-general of coalition partners and Cabinet members and told them to get ready for the censure showdown.

“I told them to prepare information on various issues with clear presentations so that they can explain during the censure debate,” Prayut said.

“I believe all of them can answer questions regarding all issues during the debate.”

But the prime minister said speakers during the censure debate must be careful not to cause damage to the country and the administration of the nation, as well as Thailand’s ties with foreign allies.

“Please use utmost caution during this debate because we are not in a normal situation. We’re in a global crisis. Please also take into account foreign situations in Asean and in other regions.

“All groups have problems. So, we, as a member of the international community, must consider what can be done and what can’t.”

Prayut added that his government would try to solve as many issues as possible for the people because his administration’s main goal is to serve the public.

Published : Jul 18, 2022

Published : July 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
