Couple escape death as construction pillar falls 20m onto expressway

The video was posted by Twitter user “cutiePuddsy”, who identified herself as the daughter of the victims.

The pillar crashed onto the road directly in front of the vehicle, causing it to rear up and almost overturn before colliding with the barrier and coming to a stop. Fortunately, no one was injured or killed in the incident.

The poster said she received a phone call directly after the incident from her mother, who was crying and in shock. The daughter said she was furious about the carelessness that could have killed her parents.

Rama II Road has seen a spate of accidents in recent months as construction work impedes traffic and causes congestion. On June 2, a speeding truck crashed and caused an 11-vehicle pile-up on the road. Eight days later on June 10, the road was blocked again after a truck carrying pillars hit a construction beam, causing long tailbacks.