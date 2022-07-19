Thailand records 2,125 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths on Tuesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,562,968 – 4,509,596 of whom have recovered, 22,341 are still in hospitals and 31,031 have died.

Separately, another 1,186 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 1,935 their second shot and 19,260 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 140,765,696.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 568.69 million on Tuesday, 539.92 million of whom have recovered, 22.38 million are active cases (39,129 in severe condition) and 6.39 million have died (up by 1,128).

Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 91.43 million, followed by India with 43.78 million, Brazil with 33.34 million, France with 33.03 million and Germany with 29.85 million.