Thai Tourist Police track down more lost items for holidaymakers

In response, Tourist Police Division 1 chief Pol Colonel Piyarat Suparat ordered officers to track down the taxi. They eventually got in touch with the cabbie, Wichit Na Pang, and instructed him to drop the wristwatch off at the Pathumwan Police Station on Monday.

The watch was picked up by the delighted tourist, who wrote “I thank tourism police for what they did for me and to get my lost [stuff] back. Love Thailand” in the feedback form.