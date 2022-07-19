Thu, July 28, 2022

Thai Tourist Police track down more lost items for holidaymakers

Thai Tourist Police won applause for a second time this week after they tracked down a wristwatch lost by a Qatari tourist.

At around 4.30pm on Sunday, Qatari national Mohammed Jaber Almarri, 38, called the police to say he had forgotten a bag carrying a Casio wristwatch in a taxi he had taken from CentralWorld shopping complex to Lang Suan Road.

In response, Tourist Police Division 1 chief Pol Colonel Piyarat Suparat ordered officers to track down the taxi. They eventually got in touch with the cabbie, Wichit Na Pang, and instructed him to drop the wristwatch off at the Pathumwan Police Station on Monday.

The watch was picked up by the delighted tourist, who wrote “I thank tourism police for what they did for me and to get my lost [stuff] back. Love Thailand” in the feedback form.

 

Earlier, Thai Tourist Police won a feather in their cap for tracking down the luggage two Saudi Arabian travellers had forgotten in the taxi they had taken from Suvarnabhumi Airport to their hotel in the early hours of Sunday.

